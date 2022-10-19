Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce seeking new executive director

FILE
FILE(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is in the early stages of looking for a new executive director as the person currently serving in that role prepares to leave.

Alf Anderson will continue his executive director duties through the end of the year before he relocates to southern Maine.

Anderson started working for the Chamber in 2015 and was eventually promoted to his current position in 2019.

The Connecticut native was named “Community Partner of the Year” by MDI Hospital in 2022 for his work leading the Downeast COVID-19 task force.

The Chamber says it’s assembling a search committee to find Anderson’s replacement.

If you think you might be a good fit for the position, the posting will eventually be listed on visitbarharbor.com/jobs

