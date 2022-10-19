Bangor florist passes out flowers to spread kindness

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you were in downtown Bangor Wednesday afternoon, you may have noticed a lot of people walking around with flowers.

Bangor Floral was in West Market Square handing out flowers to surprise unsuspecting passers-by as a random act of kindness.

It was part of a nationwide event called “Petal It Forward” organized by the Society of American Florists.

It’s designed to make people smile and help ease stress.

Recipients actually received two flowers: one for themselves, and one to give to someone else.

”What I really want to do is just spread the message. Kindness is free. You can be kind to people. You can spread love, you can spread joy. It’s just something we should all be doing everyday. If it takes us two hours downtown to get that message out, I’ll count that as a good day,” said Joseph Langlois, Bangor Floral owner.

Altogether, Bangor Floral gave out 150 flower bouquets Wednesday afternoon for a total of 300 flowers in all.

That’s a lot of smiles.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.