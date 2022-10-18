A Right to Repair question could be on 2023 ballot following petition approval

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Secretary of State has approved the petition allowing independent auto repair and parts store operators to collect signatures to get a Right to Repair question on the 2023 ballot.

This would solidify Mainers’ ability to get their auto fixed at their trusted independent car repair shop of choice, or to diagnose their vehicles on their own if they so choose.

“We’re pleased that the Secretary of State has given independent auto repairers across Maine the go-ahead to collect the signatures needed to get this important question on the 2023 ballot. Car and truck owners in the state deserve the right to choose where to get their auto diagnosed and fixed. New wireless technology threatens that right by transmitting diagnostic data directly to the manufacturer and dealer. A Right to Repair law is critical. Without it, consumers will have no choice but to go to a more expensive dealership,” said Tim Winkeler, President & CEO for VIP Tires & Service, Auburn, Maine.

