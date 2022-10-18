Police: officers use pepper sprayed on teen in Fairfield

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield Police say officers used pepper spray on a 14-year-old boy who was being combative as they attempted to arrest him over the weekend.

That teenager is facing charges of harassment and disorderly conduct.

Authorities say they received a call Saturday afternoon for the report of several juveniles being disorderly at the Lawrence High School football field.

Officers learned one of them was suspected of harassing and potentially threatening another person.

Police say the 14-year-old refused to sign a summons and began using vulgar language.

They say even pepper spray was used, the teen continued to act aggressively toward first responders.

He was eventually treated and taken to the Fairfield Police Department before being released to his parent.

He’s due in court in December.

