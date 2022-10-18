Petition approved for “Right to Repair” question on the 2023 ballot

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Secretary of State has approved the petition allowing independent auto repair and parts store operators to collect signatures to get a “Right to Repair” question on the 2023 ballot.

This would solidify Mainers’ ability to get their vehicles fixed at their trusted independent car repair shop of choice, or to diagnose their vehicles on their own if they so choose.

Supporters say car and truck owners deserve the right to choose where to get their vehicles diagnosed and fixed, and new wireless technology threatens that right by transmitting diagnostic data directly to the manufacturer and dealer.

