Periods of Rain, Heavy at Times Today & Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A slow-moving cold front will move into Western Maine later today. Southeast flow along and ahead of the front will usher plenty of moisture into the region today, resulting in periods of rain throughout the day, some of which will fall heavily at times. There’s a chance for a few thunderstorms which will cause the rain to fall very heavily as well. The southeasterly flow will usher warmer air into the region, allowing temperatures to reach the low to mid-60s for highs this afternoon despite all the clouds and rainfall expected. Rain will continue, heavy at times, tonight as the front continues to slowly cross the state. The rain will begin to taper to scattered showers from west to east across the state tonight into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will drop back to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Rain will linger over areas mainly east of Bangor for the first half of Wednesday but as the front finally pushes to our east Wednesday morning, the lingering rain will move out and give way to drier conditions with brightening skies Wednesday afternoon. By the time the rain ends Wednesday morning, we’re expecting rainfall totals to average between 1″-3″ for much of Central and Eastern Maine with lesser amounts on the order of .5″-1″ over western and northwestern parts of the state. Locally higher amounts up to 4″ will be possible. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from this afternoon through Wednesday morning for eastern parts of the state where the rainfall is expected to be heaviest. The potential exists for some minor flooding issues along the smaller rivers and streams and low-lying areas. Also, minor street flooding could be an issue in poor drainage areas where storm drains get clogged with leaves so keep that in mind if you have travel plans today or tonight.

More heavy rain on the way with a slow moving cold front. Highest totals will be over central and eastern locales where on average 1-3" is possible. There will be pockets especially Downeast where totals could reach up to 4". (WABI)

An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Heavy rain will be likely and could lead to areas of flooding. Flooding potential will be increased due to the saturated soil from last week's rainfall. (WABI)

It looks like a dry and pleasant stretch of fall weather will be with us for the end of the week into the weekend. The forecast for Thursday and Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will be better as we head into the weekend. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Today: Periods of rain, heavy at times. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs between 59°-65°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times. Rain will gradually taper to scattered showers from west to east across the state. Lows between 46°-56°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Morning showers then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs between 57°-63°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

