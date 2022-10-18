Penobscot County Commissioners award grants funded by the American Rescue Plan Act

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - American Rescue Plan Act checks were awarded during Tuesday’s Penobscot County Commissioners meeting

Penobscot County Commissioners announced nine grant awards funded by the American Rescue Plan Act in August.

These initial grants are from the Beneficiary Program that is one of two grant programs created by Penobscot County.

The nine programs receiving funding:

-Breaking the Cycle of Millinocket

-PIR 2 Peer of Millinocket

-Save A Life, Inc. in Lincoln

-Together Place of Bangor

-Food and Medicine of Brewer

-Bangor Area Homeless Shelter

-Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Community Pantry serving Hermon, Carmel, Levant, Etna, and Dixmont

-Welcome to Housing Home Goods Bank Inc. of Old Town

-Golden Harvest Grange Hall of Carmel

