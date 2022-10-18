Penobscot County Commissioners award grants funded by the American Rescue Plan Act

Mayor Linda Gorton said law enforcement partners tell her this type of crime is becoming all...
Mayor Linda Gorton said law enforcement partners tell her this type of crime is becoming all too common.(MGN)
By Angela Luna
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - American Rescue Plan Act checks were awarded during Tuesday’s Penobscot County Commissioners meeting

Penobscot County Commissioners announced nine grant awards funded by the American Rescue Plan Act in August.

These initial grants are from the Beneficiary Program that is one of two grant programs created by Penobscot County.

The nine programs receiving funding:

-Breaking the Cycle of Millinocket

-PIR 2 Peer of Millinocket

-Save A Life, Inc. in Lincoln

-Together Place of Bangor

-Food and Medicine of Brewer

-Bangor Area Homeless Shelter

-Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Community Pantry serving Hermon, Carmel, Levant, Etna, and Dixmont

-Welcome to Housing Home Goods Bank Inc. of Old Town

-Golden Harvest Grange Hall of Carmel

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. at Ellsworth High School.
Maine Team Hope Walk set for Sunday in Ellsworth
St. Joseph hospital marks 2022 year with a time capsule burial
St. Joseph Healthcare buries 75th anniversary time capsule
Maine Garlic Fest continues Sunday
Amicus looks to the future at grand reopening
Amicus looks to the future at grand reopening