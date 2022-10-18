Old Town - Orono YMCA to provide spooky entertainment this weekend

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - If you are in the mood for some Halloween scare, you need to head to Old Town - Orono Y this weekend. They will be staging their annual Haunted Y on Saturday from 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Organizer Shawn Fournier was a guest during or TV 5 Morning News on Tuesday.

“We are very excited. This is the first time since 2019 we are having the event. It’s back at the Y, and the group has been working very hard to put things together. So, we are just excited to bring the scare back to the community,” said Fournier.

They will host a more kids-friendly event - Family Halloween Spectacular , on Friday, October 28 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

For ticket prices and other information you can visit their website at https://www.otoymca.org.

