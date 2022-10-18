New sentencing date set for Presque Isle man guilty of Aroostook County murders

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - A new sentencing date has been set for a Presque Isle man who murdered two people in Aroostook County three years ago.

Bobby Nightingale, 41, was found guilty in August for killing Allen Curtis and Roger Ellis in Castle Hill in 2019 .

He was set to be sentenced last week, but that was rescheduled after a member of the defense team tested positive for COVID.

Nightingale will now be sentenced on Dec. 8 at Houlton Superior Court.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.