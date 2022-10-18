New opportunities for youth with disabilities in Ellsworth

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Special Olympics Maine is partnering with the Down East Family YMCA in Ellsworth to provide a new opportunity to Maine citizens with intellectual disabilities.

In November, the YMCA will launch its “Blue Lobster” program.

It will provide an inclusive environment where children with mental and physical disabilities thrive through recreational opportunities and activities.

Partnering with Special Olympics Maine will take the program from Ellsworth to the entire Downeast Family YMCA Network.

”I’m super excited. I just have gone from planning a few recreational things, to now I’m starting to add sports programs. It just started as just a fun idea to just keep it locally here in Ellsworth, and now we’re reaching out to all the communities our YMCA serves.” said Elizabeth Stanley, Blue Lobster Program coordinator.

For more information, visit https://www.defymca.org.

