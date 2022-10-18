National Border Patrol Council endorses Poliquin

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The National Border Patrol Council has endorsed Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin in his bid to regain Maine’s Second District Congressional seat.

Maine based Border Patrol Council Members Caleb Pippen and Jon Scheibler came to Bangor on Tuesday to make the announcement.

Poliquin discussed his involvement with securing the border and the loss of his brother due to a drug overdose.

Last year, a record 627 Mainers died of overdoses.

Fentanyl was involved in 77% of those cases.

Poliquin says while he understands the severity of this issue, it’s a national security issue that he wants to help solve.

“I understand this issue well. I understand the pain that families go through, as well as those that are fighting this. Who in their right mind would do nothing, no plan to enforce this border and allow this border to be open for almost two years. This is a national security issue. It’s a fairness issue to the people of Maine who have to care for these people. And now we are setting record overdose deaths in the state of Maine because the fentanyl is pouring over the border,” said Poliquin, Republican Congressional candidate.

A representative from Jared Golden’s Campaign released a statement saying in part:

“Mainers know Jared Golden has a strong record standing up to his party and supporting border security....He voted to send far more resources....to strengthen the border than Bruce Poliquin ever did in his four years in office. "

