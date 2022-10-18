Maple Street gears up for Halloween

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Halloween is nearing and that means spooky decorations are popping up everywhere.

Maple Street in Bangor is known for its elaborate Halloween decorations, and they’re getting ready for the big day.

“The street is the street at Halloween time, and we have thousands of kids that want candy, and they want fun, and they want excitement, and I just wanted to be part of that because I’ve always loved Halloween,” said Maple Street resident Amy Dunshee.

That love of Halloween is shared throughout her family.

“My mother has always been into Halloween. She used to dress up as the witch from The Wizard of Oz and talk in the accent on Halloween. So, we’ve always it’s always been big in our family,” Dunshee said.

Amy and her family moved into the neighborhood a few years ago, knowing the legend of Maple Street at Halloween.

And they’ve made quite the impression.

“Amazing! This place especially. I’ve never seen such huge decorations in my life. They’re awesome,” said Wendy Watkins who was passing by Amy’s house.

These ghosts and goblins may only be here for a spell, but they certainly have brought out the Halloween spirit.

“The Halloween decorations make it feel like you’re in a haunted graveyard,” said 6-year-old Daxton.

Whether you come to Maple Street for the sights, the candy, or both, people are just dying to swing by.

As the street continues to fill up with its spooky décor, excitement is building for a beloved holiday.

“It’s probably one of my favorite holidays because you get to walk around, see new people, meet new people. Hang out with friends. Just a fun time,” said 9-year-old Rigdon.

