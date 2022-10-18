Man killed in Skowhegan crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage.

Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned.

They say the vehicle flipped over and Centofani was ejected through the sun roof.

He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

