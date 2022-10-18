Man killed in Skowhegan crash

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage.

Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned.

They say the vehicle flipped over and Centofani was ejected through the sun roof.

He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

Jeffrey Bishop
Former Calais police officer sentenced to four years after giving drugs to minor
New opportunities for youth with disabilities in Ellsworth
New opportunities for youth with disabilities in Ellsworth
Police Lights
Police: officers use pepper sprayed on combative teen in Fairfield
Old Dominion
Old Dominion coming to Bangor this spring