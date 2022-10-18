BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new study suggests the haunted spirits of Maine don’t just come out around Halloween.

Research from Porch and Ghosts of America says Maine is the “ghostliest” state in America!

North Dakota was next highest, with 53 sightings per capita.

New York and Florida were the least “ghostly” states.

According to the study, 58 out of every 100,000 Mainers claim to have seen a ghost.

The research suggests ghosts avoid densely-populated places and prefer small towns.

Houses, schools, and military bases were among the most common locations for a sighting.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.