Maine is the “ghostliest” state in America

The ‘Ghosts of Fort Knox’ guided tour with 207 Paranormal is a bit more than just a walk...
The ‘Ghosts of Fort Knox’ guided tour with 207 Paranormal is a bit more than just a walk through the fort while a guide tells ghost stories.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new study suggests the haunted spirits of Maine don’t just come out around Halloween.

Research from Porch and Ghosts of America says Maine is the “ghostliest” state in America!

North Dakota was next highest, with 53 sightings per capita.

New York and Florida were the least “ghostly” states.

According to the study, 58 out of every 100,000 Mainers claim to have seen a ghost.

The research suggests ghosts avoid densely-populated places and prefer small towns.

Houses, schools, and military bases were among the most common locations for a sighting.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

New opportunities for youth with disabilities in Ellsworth
New opportunities for youth with disabilities in Ellsworth
Police say the robbery occurred Saturday Oct. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the Camden National Bank on...
Augusta Police searching for bank robbery suspect
Former Calais Police Officer
Former Calais police officer sentenced to four years after giving drugs to minor
Ellsworth police lease new headquarters
Ellsworth Police lease new headquarters