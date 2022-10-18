KVCC Career Fair back in person for first time in five years

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Students at Kennebec Valley Community College are walking away with connections that could lead them to their first job after graduation.

It was a busy day on the Kennebec Valley Community College campus, where over 40 vendors took part in the career and transfer fair.

They were back in-person for the first time since before the pandemic.

“This is the first one we’ve done since pre COVID At this point in time, and it’s really a great opportunity for our students. It’s exciting to finally be back in person. The employers are all excited to engage with our students face to face. And it’s great. It’s a great opportunity,” said Douglas Dieuveuil, who organized the career fair.

Hosted by the KVCC advising center and career agencies throughout the state, the fair provides the chance for employers and students to meet.

“To get our students really engaged and looking into the next steps of their future, all the students here at KVCC love to be successful,” said Dieuveuil.

The return to an in-person format allowed for students to make better connections for employers like Hannford.

“We’re looking for young, old anybody who likes working with people likes food and likes to have fun. We’re looking for people that want to learn the business people that want to explore and see if this could be a career for them,” said Matt Rothman, Hannaford.

And not only a career, but setting up their future while still in school through internships, which Hannaford and many other vendors offer

“And so, getting them to that spot and making sure they can engage with the correct employers in the region, is what we’re looking to do today,” said Dieuveuil.

