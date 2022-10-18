Jury finds Jessica Trefethen guilty of murder in the death of her 3-year-old son

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It didn’t take long for a jury in Belfast today to reach a verdict in the trial of a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her toddler.

Jessica Trefethen, 36, was found guilty of depraved-indifference murder for the death of her son, three-year-old Maddox Williams.

Trefethen decided not to take the stand in her own defense today.

During closing statements, the state urged jurors to find Trefethen guilty because of the evidence in the case including the blood of Maddox found throughout the home.

We spoke to the boy’s grandmother who has been in the courtroom from the start of the trial.

She says she would like to see DHHS also held accountable.

“Well, I think that what the investigation showed and what the evidence showed was that these injuries could not have been caused in an accidental manner, and that is what the jury’s verdict here shows,” said Assistant Attorney General John Risler.

“Probably some of the most important evidence was the evidence offered by Dr. Funte, the deputy chief medical examiner, indicating the severe injuries for Maddox,” he said.

“Placement judge usually follows the advice of OCFS for child reunification. This is the case with Maddox and other children. Justice for my grandson Maddox, Marissa Kennedy, Kendall Chick and all the other children wronged by the department will not begin until OCFS is held accountable. Maddox matters, every child matters,” said Victoria Vose, Maddox’s paternal Grandmother.

