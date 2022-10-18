Heavy Rain Overnight. Pleasant Fall Conditions Late Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Scattered showers continue over much of the region as a slow-moving cold front continues to move its way eastwards across the state. The second and final round of rain moves in after sunset riding northwards along the front. This will be the heaviest round and will have the greatest impact on parts of central & eastern Maine. Areas from Augusta west should only expect a few light showers. The rain will be heavy at times and similar to last week, there could be locations where heavy rain trains over the same spots. A few isolated thunderstorms could be possible and would also help to enhance rainfall rates. There will be the chance for areas of flooding. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for central & eastern Maine. Keep in mind that the soil is still saturated from last week’s rain, and this could help to increase any potential flooding. The front will eventually move off into New Brunswick by early Wednesday. Rain will taper off from west to east late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Heavy rain & gusty winds expected over parts of central & eastern Maine overnight into early Wednesday morning. (WABI)

Additional rainfall totals will average from 1-3″ for parts of central & eastern Maine. There will be parts of Hancock, northern Washington and eastern Penobscot counties that could see up to 4″. Locations south & west of Bangor should expect lighter totals with areas on average expecting 0.5-1″ to at least Waterville. Then south & west of Waterville, expect only light showers.

Heaviest rain tonight into early Wednesday will be over central & eastern areas. totals will average around 1-3" with pockets of 4"+ east of Bangor. (WABI)

An Areal Flood Advisory remains in place this evening. Heavy rainfall rates could result in localized areas of flooding. (WABI)

Gusty winds will continue ahead of the front with gusts over central & eastern Maine reaching up to 35 mph. Once the front clears, winds will taper off quickly with far eastern parts of the state dealing with the winds into early Wednesday morning.

Behind the front on Wednesday, temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in mid to upper 50s and a few low 60s. Skies will also clear from west to east on Wednesday.

Quieter & cooler weather is expected by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be mostly in the 50s with mostly sunny skies.

High pressure is expected to build in by the weekend. This will continue to bring mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be warming up with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the 60s. Sunday looks to be the warmer of the two weekend days.

A low-pressure system with move northwards along the eastern seaboard by early next week. This low will bring the chance for showers back to the forecast to start the week.

TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times, with some isolated thunderstorms. Areas of flooding possible. Lows win the 40s & 50s with gusty southeasterly winds reaching up to 35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Early morning showers east. Skies clear for the rest of the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Early morning fog. Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Early morning fog. Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Early morning fog. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Early morning fog. Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

