Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine

Danielle McBreairty
Danielle McBreairty(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”

Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine.

Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges.

McBreairty had previously admitted to conspiring to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl throughout Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

She had also pleaded guilty to charges of being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies all had a role in investigating and prosecuting McBreairty.

