Former Calais police officer sentenced to four years after giving drugs to minor

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - A former Calais police officer accused of giving drugs to a minor near Narraguagus High School in Harrington has been sentenced to four years in prison.

The Attorney General’s office tells us 55-year-old Jeffrey Bishop of Cherryfield was sentenced on 14 counts, including aggravated furnishing, stealing drugs, and receiving stolen property.

Court documents say in February 2021, a high school basketball coach found hydrocodone pills and fentanyl powder on a 17-year-old student, intended for a relative of the minor.

Records say Bishop stole drugs from Calais PD, as well as 16 guns found at his home.

