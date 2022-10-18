Former Calais police officer sentenced to four years after giving drugs to minor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - A former Calais police officer accused of giving drugs to a minor near Narraguagus High School in Harrington has been sentenced to four years in prison.

The Attorney General’s office tells us 55-year-old Jeffrey Bishop of Cherryfield was sentenced on 14 counts, including aggravated furnishing, stealing drugs, and receiving stolen property.

Court documents say in February 2021, a high school basketball coach found hydrocodone pills and fentanyl powder on a 17-year-old student, intended for a relative of the minor.

Records say Bishop stole drugs from Calais PD, as well as 16 guns found at his home.

