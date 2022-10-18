Ellsworth Police lease new headquarters

By Tom Krosnowski
Oct. 17, 2022
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Police has found a new home.

Ellsworth City Council approved a 20-year lease to occupy the former home of Associated Builders on High Street with a 5-2 vote.

It will cost the city almost $1.1 million for renovations and security like bullet-resistant glass, plus rent starting at $113,000 with annual three percent increases.

It still presents a cheaper solution than past proposals, which were estimated up to $20 million.

Police say the city has been pursuing more suitable public safety facilities for more than a decade, but past options have been cost-prohibitive.

The Maine Chiefs of Police Association called the current facility at City Hall “inadequate” for the department in a 2012 evaluation, citing security, privacy, space and accessibility concerns.

”I see this as an opportunity for the city to rectify a longstanding wrong, if you will, and fix a longstanding identified need that the city has, while also providing some short-term relief for the fire department,” City Manager and Police Chief Glenn Moshier said.

“Let’s do it the right way the first time, as opposed to keep adding on over time when you need bulletproof glass,” councilor Marc Blanchette said.

Construction is expected to begin by December and be finished by July 2023.

