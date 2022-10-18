Elijah Barnwell, Freddie Brock leading Maine rushing attack

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Elijah Barnwell and Freddie Brock have provided the thunder and lightning in the Black Bears’ running game.

Both have two rushing touchdowns this season (WABI)

“We definitely bring a spark in the run game complementing each other in different ways and bringing a different aspect to the offense. That allows us to open up the pass game and do different things all over,” said Barnwell, graduate student running back.

“(Elijah’s) more of a power back. I’m more of a speed back, so we both bring our own work ethic to the table. He’ll tell me for example, (defenders) are soft and not tackling pretty hard, so lower your shoulder, pretty much like that,” said Brock, junior running back.

Both tailbacks stand to benefit from the other’s reps.

“(Elijah) just feels out the field and lets me know what’s going on on the sideline. When I go on the field, I do the same thing for him, vice versa,” said Brock.

“We just go out with the philosophy of be the hammer, not the nail. Whenever I have the ball, I know guys are coming for me. I know I’ve got to protect myself. The best way to protect yourself is to attack (the defender) and try to be the hammer, not the nail,” said Barnwell.

Other members of the offense have seen the benefits of the two running backs’ production.

“When you’re running the ball and running it effectively, that helps a lot on offense. If you can’t run the ball, you can’t do much. We can drop back all day, but at the end of the day linebackers and corners are going to drop into their zones. We’ve got to keep them respecting the run. I firmly believe it sets up the pass, so as many times we can get them the ball, I think that’s what we’ve got to do,” said Joe Fagnano, senior quarterback.

Barnwell and Brock have shown up big in Maine’s recent two-game winning streak after an 0-4 start to the season.

“We’ve pretty much been running the ball more. It’s just been opening up the field for me and Elijah to pound it down their throats and run the ball hard,” said Brock.

“We have philosophies each week, and we stuck to our philosophies. We believed in it, executed it in the game, and it allowed the run game to take a next step and our offense to take another step,” said Barnwell.

They’re giving opposing defenses two tough weapons to bring down.

