Deputies: Two dead after van collides with car in Waterboro

Oct. 18, 2022
WATERBORO, Maine (WABI) - Two people are dead following a crash in Waterboro Tuesday morning.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 600 block of Townhouse Road for a two-car crash around 7:45 a.m.

Officials say a van, owned by Southern Maine Transportation, was heading south when it hit a car heading in the same direction.

Officials say the driver of the van, 51-year-old Hassan Abad Tukan, of Westbrook, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers were taken to a hospital and have since been released.

The driver of the car, 47-year-old April Barfieldm of North Waterboro, also died in the crash.

Maine State Police and the York County Sheriff’s Office are working to reconstruct the crash.

