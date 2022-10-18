Closing arguments underway in Jessica Trefethen trial

Jessica Trefethen
Jessica Trefethen(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Closing arguments are underway in the trial of the Stockton Springs woman accused of killer her toddler.

Jessica Trefethen, 36, is charged with murdering her 3-year-old-son, Maddox Williams.

The state rested Tuesday morning.

Trefethen decided not to take the stand on Tuesday.

During closing statements the state urged jurors to find Trefethen guilty of depraved indifference murder because of the evidence in the case including Maddox’s blood found throughout the home.

They also say they believe his fatal injuries happened in the home within hours of his death and not outside while playing on the trampoline.

The defense said during closing state the state never took photos of the trampoline or investigated an alleged fall on the rocks.

During the trial, the medical examiner who testified said his injuries could not have happened from a fall because they were found to be more from being crushed.

The case will go to the jury once closing statements have concluded.

We will have an update Tuesday evening on TV5.

