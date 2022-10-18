Authorities conducting search for missing Vinalhaven man

owen adair
owen adair(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINALHAVEN, Maine (WABI) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Warden Service will be conducted a search for a man last seen in Vinalhaven.

31-year-old Owen Adair was last seen Thursday at the Vinalhaven Co-op.

search for Owen Adair
search for Owen Adair(Knox County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area where searches are being conducted so the technology can be more effective.

The areas that will be most searched will be bodies of water, shorelines, and trails and paths with access to these locations.

If you have any information about Owen’s whereabouts please call Deputy Lemoi, call 594-0677.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

Coronavirus in Maine
572 newly recorded COVID cases
This would solidify Mainers’ ability to get their auto fixed at their trusted independent car...
A Right to Repair question could be on 2023 ballot following petition approval
It's the first staging of the event since 2019.
Old Town - Orono YMCA to provide spooky entertainment this weekend
New opportunities for youth with disabilities in Ellsworth
New opportunities for youth with disabilities in Ellsworth