Authorities conducting search for missing Vinalhaven man

VINALHAVEN, Maine (WABI) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Warden Service will be conducted a search for a man last seen in Vinalhaven.

31-year-old Owen Adair was last seen Thursday at the Vinalhaven Co-op.

search for Owen Adair (Knox County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area where searches are being conducted so the technology can be more effective.

The areas that will be most searched will be bodies of water, shorelines, and trails and paths with access to these locations.

If you have any information about Owen’s whereabouts please call Deputy Lemoi, call 594-0677.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.