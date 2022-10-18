Augusta Police searching for bank robbery suspect

Police say the robbery occurred Saturday Oct. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the Camden National Bank on...
Police say the robbery occurred Saturday Oct. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the Camden National Bank on Armory Street.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police is looking for information in their search for a recent bank robbery suspect who fled the scene.

Police say the robbery occurred Saturday Oct. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the Camden National Bank on Armory Street.

They say the caller described a male suspect who displayed a gun and demanded money.

Police say the suspect is between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches and between 150-180 pounds.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can reach Augusta Police at 626-2370 extension 3418 or through the Tip411 Augusta Maine Police mobile app.

