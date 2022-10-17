Youth Football teams hit the field at the University of Maine

Landon Wilcox scoring a touchdown for Hermon
Landon Wilcox scoring a touchdown for Hermon(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A couple of youth football teams got a rather cool experience in Orono on Sunday.

The 5 and 6th grade tackle teams from Hermon and Oxford Hills met for a game at the University of Maine’s Morse Field.

It’s been an exciting time for football in the area as the game comes in the wake of Maine’s homecoming victory over Monmouth.

For some of those players on the field they have their eyes set on becoming future Black Bears.

“I’m sure hoping. That’s my dream because I really love to play football and that’s what I love to do,” said Hermon player Landon Wilcox when speaking of his dream to suit up for Maine.

Morse field will see some more Black Bear football on the 29th of October as Maine takes on Richmond.

Kickoff will be at 1 PM.

