Woodrow W. Cross Entrance unveiled at Cross Insurance Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than two years after his death, the legacy of Woodrow Cross continues to grow.

On Monday, the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor announced plans to put Woodrow’s name on one of the entrances. The rotunda entrance near the intersection of Buck and Main Streets will now be called the Woodrow W. Cross Entrance.

The new naming rights and signage plans were unveiled during a press conference Monday afternoon. Woodrow’s grandson Jonathan spoke at the event.

He says he’s happy his grandfather continues to receive recognition for all of his contributions to the city of Bangor.

“It’s incredibly special to our family, but I think it’s also special to everybody that worked with and for my grandfather. He had a tremendous amount of impact on a lot of people, and not just those of us that worked with him here in Bangor, but across the state and across New England,” said Jonathan Cross, CEO of Cross Insurance.

“I really can’t think of a better name to be on this building than Woodrow Cross, a World War II vet and obviously the founder of Cross Insurance. I just think this is a wonderful partnership,” said Rick Fournier, Bangor City Council chair.

The Bangor native founded Cross Insurance and grew the business into the largest independent insurance agency in New England.

Woodrow Cross died in July of 2020 at the age of 103.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.