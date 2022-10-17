Variably Cloudy Today, More Heavy Rain Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see a decent start to the work week with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected today. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. Clouds will thicken up tonight with rain developing from west to east across the state, especially after midnight, as a slow moving cold front approaches the region. Nighttime lows will drop to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

A slow moving cold front will move into Western Maine later Tuesday. South/southeast flow along and ahead of the front will usher plenty of moisture into the region Tuesday, resulting in periods of rain Tuesday, some of which could fall heavily at times. There’s a slight chance of a few thunderstorms which will cause the rain to fall very heavily as well. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-60s for highs Tuesday afternoon. Rain will continue, heavy at times, Tuesday night as the front continues to slowly cross the state. The rain will begin to taper off from west to east across the state later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain will linger over areas mainly east of Bangor for the first half of Wednesday but as the front finally pushes to our east Wednesday morning, the lingering rain will move out and give way to drier conditions with brightening skies Wednesday afternoon. By the time the rain ends Wednesday morning, we’re expecting rainfall totals to average between 1″-3″ for much of Central and Eastern Maine with lesser amounts on the order of .5″-1″ over western and northwestern parts of the state. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for eastern parts of the state where the rainfall will be heaviest.

Another slow-moving cold front will bring us rain later tonight through early Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals will average 1"-3" over Central and Eastern Maine with locally higher amounts of 3"+ possible. (WABI)

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for eastern parts of the state Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for an additional 1"-3" of rain expected. With the ground already saturated from Friday/Friday night's rainfall... flooding issues will be a concern for smaller rivers and streams, low-lying areas, and poor drainage areas. (WABI)

It looks like a dry and pleasant stretch of fall weather will be with us for the end of the week into the weekend. Thursday and Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s.

Today: Areas of fog early then partly to mostly cloudy. A few late day showers possible over western parts of the state. Highs between 57°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain developing, mainly after midnight. Lows between 48°-56°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Rain, heavy at times. Highs between 60°-65°. Southeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Morning showers then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.

