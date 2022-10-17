Search for shooting suspect prompts tactical team response in Lewiston

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - An hours-long police presence in Lewiston prompted road closures and a response from the Maine State Police Tactical Team.

According to the agency, early Sunday morning, officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they received information that Abdirahman Duale, 21, was inside a residence on Oxford Street.

Duale remains wanted by Lewiston Police in connection with a May 2022 shooting on Knox Street.

Police confirmed Sunday that Duale is the suspected gunman in the May shooting in which another man survived being shot in the foot.

“As police attempted to make contact with Duale, they encountered an uncooperative tenant in the building who was to believed to be an associate of Duale,” read a statement from the agency.

A spokesperson for Lewiston Police said due to Duale’s violent history, they requested help from the Maine State Police Tactical Team.

Several people left the apartment but Duale did not, according to Lewiston Police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lewiston Police.

