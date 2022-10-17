Pushaw road to be fixed in days says Maine DOT

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - A matter of days rather than weeks is the timetable from the Maine DOT concerning a collapsed road in Glenburn.

Pushaw Road became impassable after heavy rains washed out culverts under a part of the road leading to a collapse over the weekend.

For some residents, being without this small section of the road has had a big impact on their life.

“I have to go around the roundabout way now, and we have to leave at least 10 to 15 minutes earlier than we were before to get to appointments, to work or anything,” said Glenburn resident Alicia Brown.

The detour has raised concerns about how first responders could respond to emergencies in the area.

We’re told Orono and Bangor have agreed to lend a hand if needed.

“If it is a life-threatening emergency, they will already be in route. So it’s not a huge concern to me because they’re still going to be receiving, you know, a service in a timely manner,” said Glenburn Fire Chief Chris Lavoie.

The Maine Department of Transportation is moving ahead with repairs that will cost around four-hundred thousand dollars.

They say this isn’t just a repair but an upgrade, too.

“Certainly, this one didn’t withstand this last storm. But we hope it’ll withstand the next multiple storms because it’ll be significantly wider than what was there just last week,” said Paul Merrill with the Maine DOT.

