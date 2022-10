Open enrollment starts soon for Maine’s health insurance marketplace

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Open enrollment starts in a few weeks for Maine’s health insurance marketplace.

DHHS says Mainers can now Preview 2023 Health Insurance Plans on CoverME.gov.

Recent federal changes make coverage more affordable for Maine individuals and families as open enrollment begins on November 1st.

CoverME.gov allows Mainers to shop and compare plans before signing up.

More than 66,000 Maine residents enrolled in marketplace plans last year.

