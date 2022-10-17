The murder trial of Jessica Trefethen resumed today after COVID interruption

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The murder trial of a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her three-year-old son resumed in Belfast today.

The trial was interrupted last week after the prosecutor came down with COVID.

Dr. Liam Funte took the stand today.

He performed the autopsy on Maddox Williams saying Maddox weighed 27 pounds at the time of his death.

He says the cause of death was battered child syndrome which means an individual who received blunt force trauma over a period of time.

He testified Maddox also had a spinal injury and internal bleeding.

Funte said those are injuries he sees in people in a car crash or who fell from a great height.

When asked by the prosecutor if a kick from an eight-year-old could cause those injuries, Funte said not even a punch from an adult would cause those injuries, but stomping could.

The State has said the injuries do not match a statement from Trefethen that Maddox fell while playing outside and was kicked by another child.

The trial continues tomorrow.

