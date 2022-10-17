BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will remain uniform across the region ahead of another slow-moving cold front that will bring more heavy rain & strong winds to the region Tuesday through Wednesday morning. The rest of the night will have overcast skies with rain arriving after midnight. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s with areas of patchy fog. SSE winds at 5-15 mph.

The cold front will begin to bring rain to southern and western areas late tonight. The rain will come in two rounds. The first will arrive tonight into the first half of Tuesday. This will bring the greatest rain potential mostly to parts of western & central communities. This round will spread into eastern Maine before moving out of the region by early afternoon bring anywhere from 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain. There will be widely scattered showers into Tuesday afternoon before the second and final round of rain moves in. This will be the heaviest round and will impact parts of central & eastern Maine. The rain will be heavy at times and similar to last week, there could be locations where heavy rain trains over the same spots. There will be the chance for areas of flooding. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for central & eastern Maine. Keep in mind that the soil is still saturated from last week’s rain, and this could help to increase any potential flooding. The front will eventually move off into New Brunswick by early Wednesday. Rain will taper off from west to east late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Cold front will arrive tonight and will bring heavy rain & strong winds Tuesday into Wednesday morning. (WABI)

When all said and done, central and eastern Maine could see on average 1-3″ with parts of Downeast that could reach up to 4″. Locations south & west of Waterville should expect lighter totals with areas on average expecting 0.5-1″.

More heavy rain on the way with a slow moving cold front. Highest totals will be over central and eastern locales where on average 1-3" is possible. There will be pockets especially Downeast where totals could reach up to 4". (WABI)

An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Heavy rain will be likely and could lead to areas of flooding. Flooding potential will be increased due to the saturated soil from last week's rainfall. (WABI)

Winds will also increase as the front moves through. Not expecting the winds to be as strong as what they were last week, but there still could be SSE gusts that reach up to 30-35 mph. Winds will begin to increase early Tuesday before tapering off into Wednesday morning.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Behind the front on Wednesday, temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in mid to upper 50s and a few low 60s. Skies will also clear from west to east on Wednesday.

Quieter & cooler weather is expected by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be mostly in the 50s with mostly sunny skies.

High pressure is expected to build in by the weekend. This will continue to bring mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be warming up with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the 60s. Sunday looks to be the warmer of the two weekend days.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with rain moving in after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain, heavy at times during the morning and then again into the early evening. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Breezy SSE wind with gusts up to 35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Early morning showers. Skies clear for the rest of the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

