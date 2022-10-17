Maine AG: Officer was justified in shooting man in Bangor despite distance

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s attorney general says a police officer was justified in shooting a man in Bangor four years ago despite a review of evidence that showed the officer was farther away from the man than previously thought.

Attorney General Aaron Frey conducted a second review of the shooting of Brian Barker, who was shot three times and survived on Grove Street in October 2018.

Frey says his office determined Officer Dylan Hall was a little more than 37 feet away from Barker, not 15 feet as the report initially stated.

He said Barker’s movements leading up to the shooting still represented enough of a threat to justify the use of deadly force.

