Dexter Tigers football team rolling toward playoffs

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The Dexter Tigers are looking for an 8-Man Small School State Football Championship repeat.

The defending champions are the 8-Man Small School North top seed (WABI)

The Tigers are roaring back during their state title defense season. They sit at 7-0 and have already earned a first-round bye in the playoffs. A big reason why: an offense that’s lighting up the scoreboard.

“Nobody can stop us because we’re nasty. Every game, we’re always the more conditioned team. Our coach’s plays are run well. Me, Bryce Connor, and Kayden Kimball score quite a bit,” said Gage Beaudry, junior running back/middle linebacker.

The Tiger defense has also sured up as the season has gone on.

“The last couple games our defense has really come a long way. Early on in the year, we were giving up a lot of points. We’ve strung that together, getting big stops,” said Connor, senior quarterback/linebacker.

The team hangs its hat on its conditioning in its own unique Dexter way.

“What we like to do is run the hill (by the game field) with a couple sprints if they forget items in the locker room, but really they ask for it. Good football players, when they have fun, it’s always fun. They’re loose all the time. These guys, when they get on the field, they strap it up and are ready to roll,” said Andrew Levensalor, head coach.

The Tigers are excited at their chances to bring back another Gold Ball to their hometown.

“The fans, our families, teachers, and school, everyone are big football fans. They love to see us play. That’s what I play for, mostly,” said Kimball, senior wide receiver/defensive end.

“The community’s amazing. The fans are great, just the environment is amazing. They’re packing the field every game and showing up at all the away games. Everyone’s got high expectations, and we’re looking to fulfill that,” said Connor.

Dexter defeated Maranacook last year in an instant classic on the last play of the game for the state title, 34-30.

The players added they can’t wait for their chance to win again, but hopefully they won’t need the late-game heroics.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.