Cause undetermined for fire at Vassalboro marijuana growing facility

Firefighters respond to large structure fire in Vassalboro
Firefighters respond to large structure fire in Vassalboro
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) -The Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of a fire at a marijuana growing facility in Vassalboro over the weekend is undetermined.

The Vassalboro Fire Chief tells us five departments were called to Cushnoc Road just after midnight Saturday.

No one was inside at the time, but the main building was destroyed.

Fire officials say it did spread when they were unable to get inside the attic area.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says there is no indication of foul play.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

Open enrollment starts soon for Maine’s health insurance marketplace
Maine AG: Officer was justified in shooting man in Bangor despite distance
Jessica Trefethen, the mother from Stockton Springs accused of killing her 3-year-old son, has...
Murder trial of Jessica Trefethen resumes after COVID interruption
Woodrow W. Cross Entrance
Woodrow W. Cross Entrance unveiled at Cross Insurance Center