Cause undetermined for fire at Vassalboro marijuana growing facility

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) -The Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of a fire at a marijuana growing facility in Vassalboro over the weekend is undetermined.

The Vassalboro Fire Chief tells us five departments were called to Cushnoc Road just after midnight Saturday.

No one was inside at the time, but the main building was destroyed.

Fire officials say it did spread when they were unable to get inside the attic area.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says there is no indication of foul play.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.