Brewer Fire Department deploys new rescue boat on city street

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Here’s something you don’t see every day: a boat, in the middle of a residential street.

The Brewer Fire Department posted a series of pictures on Facebook Saturday after they responded to a call around 4:30 a.m.

A family on Brooks Street reported their house had about four feet of water in the basement, along with gas fumes filling the home.

When crews arrived they determined the house would be difficult to reach on foot due to standing water in the road. Instead, they launched their newly-acquired boat.

The boat was just purchased in August using grant money provided by Firehouse Subs.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for it. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have a boat and we probably would have been chest-deep high in water or trekking through the woods trying to get to this house. It turned what turned what could have been an hour long rescue -- “rescue” -- into a quick 25 minute, if that, operation,” said Lt. Brandon Randall of the Brewer Fire Department.

Crews used the boat to safely bring the family about 200 feet to dry land.

“It wasn’t until we were about halfway through the flooded area that realized how deep it was. We went to push off the pavement, what we thought was pavement, and the whole paddle goes underneath. [The paddles] are like four and a half, five feet long. We were like, ‘This is way deeper than we expected,’” Randall said.

This was the first time the department utilized the boat.

Randall called it a great learning experience.

