Welcome to Housing hosts open house Saturday

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - “Welcome To Housing” held an open house in Old Town Saturday.

This month marks the 11th anniversary of the non-profit organization, which hands out free furniture, home goods and adaptive equipment to Mainers in need through more than 60 different organizations.

They usually assist people coming out of shelters, re-entering society from corrections, refugees from domestic violence, immigrants and more, but founder Chris Olsen says that they will help anyone who needs it.

“We help everybody and anybody,” said Olsen. “People say ‘what are you like?’ Well, I say that that we’re like a food pantry, but instead we give out furniture, household good and medical supplies.”

Chris and the volunteers at Welcome to Housing were recently able to purchase the warehouse at 333 Maine St. thanks to a generous grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation.

