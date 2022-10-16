Visitors and Mainers take in breathtaking fall foliage

Fall
Fall(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Not all those who wander are lost.

Some may just be taking in the fall foliage along the Maine coastline.

It’s the time of year where people from all over the world take a moment to sit and admire the sights of Maine.

“We got here about a week ago, you know, we love to come up here in the fall time. We always targeted the first week in October, which is the best leave time you know,” said Chip Messenkopf who was visiting from Florida.

Whether it’s the yellows and greens blending seamlessly.

Or the sharp contrast of red leaves against a blue sky.

There’s certainly quite a bit to behold out there.

Time has a way of passing quickly.

Yet the beauty of Maine’s coastline remains an ageless wonder.

“When you look at that coastline, it hasn’t changed. It’s just gorgeous. It’s the rocks. It’s the smell of the salt air. We were up in Bar Harbor, Mount desert island last two days, and you just can’t capture it in words and you can’t capture it really on even your best cameras,” Maddy Baer said when remembering her trip to Maine many years ago.

No, this spectacle doesn’t last forever.

But it certainly manages to make an impression in the time it has.

