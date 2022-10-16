Stanley Subaru hosts annual adoption event with local animal shelter

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - Some might say it was raining cats and dogs in Trenton Saturday.

October is National Subaru Loves Pets Month.

And the SPCA of Hancock County and Trenton Stanley Subaru partnered up to host an adoption event Saturday.

It was part of the national “Subaru Loves Pets Initiative,” designed to help spread awareness about local animal rescues and drive local adoptions.

” Subaru as a franchise, if you haven’t heard of the Berkshires, we love our pets, we love our dogs, we love our cats,” GM, Stanley Subaru Kevin Townsend said.

“Animals and Subarus go hand-in-hand, and the SPCA and Stanely Subaru go hand-in-hand as well.”

For more information about adopting a pet, visit spcahancockcounty.org.

