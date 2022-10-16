Police investigating after armed robbery attempt at Augusta bank

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police are investigating an apparent armed robbery at a bank Saturday morning.

It happened at the Camden National Bank on Armory Street in Augusta around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police tell TV5 they believe the suspect is a male.

We’re told the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the bank, then ran away.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video footage.

An update on the incident could come as soon as Monday.

