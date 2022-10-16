Maine Veterans Project helps repair Army veteran’s home

WATERBORO, Maine (WMTW) - When retired Army veteran Robert Houle moved into a new house in North Waterboro, he had no idea that it had hidden design flaws that caused flooding and required repairs he couldn’t afford.

After seeking help from the builders and looking for repair services within his budget, he found himself in over his head.

That’s when the nonprofit group Maine Veterans Project stepped in.

On Saturday, veteran volunteers came to his house and got to work on the repairs themselves.

“I can’t even describe the feeling of having someone actually come in and help. You know, it’s a huge relief, huge,” Houle said.

Houle said their kindness is a reminder that there are people out there who are truly committed to service.

