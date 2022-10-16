Local community celebrates fall tradition

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A local community came together for a fall celebration Saturday.

Miss Maine for America Strong, Patricia Schimpf hosted the second annual Hancock Gold at the Hancock Grammar School gymnasium.

Friends and families enjoyed local lobster rolls and hot cider.

The town’s recreation committee was in charge of children’s games and fall decorations.

It was a great opportunity for a local town to reunite and bond over fond memories.

” I grew up down the road and right across from the Hancock Memorial Triangle,” Schimpf said.

“There always used to be a lot of different gatherings in the community throughout the years. It’s just kind of dwindled over the years as it does and we had so much fun last year that I was like, ‘Alright, well we’re going to make it a thing.’ “

The Hancock County Volunteer Fire Department hosted an open house during Hancock Gold as well.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.