Local community celebrates fall tradition

Hancock Gold
Hancock Gold(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A local community came together for a fall celebration Saturday.

Miss Maine for America Strong, Patricia Schimpf hosted the second annual Hancock Gold at the Hancock Grammar School gymnasium.

Friends and families enjoyed local lobster rolls and hot cider.

The town’s recreation committee was in charge of children’s games and fall decorations.

It was a great opportunity for a local town to reunite and bond over fond memories.

” I grew up down the road and right across from the Hancock Memorial Triangle,” Schimpf said.

“There always used to be a lot of different gatherings in the community throughout the years. It’s just kind of dwindled over the years as it does and we had so much fun last year that I was like, ‘Alright, well we’re going to make it a thing.’ “

The Hancock County Volunteer Fire Department hosted an open house during Hancock Gold as well.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole

Latest News

Drying out with partly cloudy skies for tonight.
Pushaw Road Washout
The Pushaw Road in Glenburn, just north of the Orono Road is closed indefinitely until the road...
WATCH: Glenburn road washout forces detour
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the fire on Cushnoc Road in...
Firefighters respond to large structure fire in Vassalboro