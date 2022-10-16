Foggy start but sunshine returns this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today, sunshine returns to the region this afternoon as high pressure builds in for the day. We start off with some patchy dense fog across the region, there is a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m.. Once that burns off the sun comes out. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 60′s. Winds will be light and variable. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40′s.

Clouds will increase headed into tonight as another low-pressure system moves in from the west for Monday and Tuesday. Monday we’ll see some sun and a dry first half of the day, then clouds and isolated showers begin to move into the region from the west. High temperatures on Monday reach the low 60′s, winds will be out of the SE at around 5-10 mph. Isolated to scattered showers, become more widespread on Tuesday. High temperatures for Tuesday reach the low 60′s. Wednesday we’ll continue to see lingering scattered showers in the morning especially for eastern Maine, we dry out headed into Wednesday night. Cooler and more fall like air returns Thursday as high temperatures only reach the mid to upper 50′s. To end the week Friday looks to be a beautiful fall day with temperatures reaching the upper 50′s and sunshine.

TODAY: Dense patchy fog AM, becoming a mix of sun and clouds with highs between 59-65. Winds will be light and variable. Increasing clouds into the evening.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, overnight lows drop between 40-45, winds will be light and variable, more fog likely overnight.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds then isolated showers for the evening. Highs reach between 58-64. Overnight lows drop to 48-55

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast with the chance for showers in the morning. Brighter & drier by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s & 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated risk for showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.