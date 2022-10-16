Downeast Scenic Railroad hosts Pumpkin Train Ride

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - All aboard!

Adults and children alike were invited to Downeast Scenic Railroad’s annual Pumpkin Train Rides today in Ellsworth.

Patrons boarded the train for a short ride to the pumpkin patch, where children were able to pick their own pumpkins to take home.

The railroad finished up their 2022 season with the rides.

This is the tenth year of the pumpkin train event.

”Well, this is the funnest event, because I love seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces as they’re decorating their pumpkins,” said Conductor Gary Briggs. “We are all volunteers here, so we just love this event because it brings a lot of the community out.”

For more information on Downeast Scenic Railroad, you can visit their website.

