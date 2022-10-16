Downeast Scenic Railroad hosts Pumpkin Train Ride

This is the tenth year of the pumpkin train event.
This is the tenth year of the pumpkin train event.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - All aboard!

Adults and children alike were invited to Downeast Scenic Railroad’s annual Pumpkin Train Rides today in Ellsworth.

Patrons boarded the train for a short ride to the pumpkin patch, where children were able to pick their own pumpkins to take home.

The railroad finished up their 2022 season with the rides.

This is the tenth year of the pumpkin train event.

”Well, this is the funnest event, because I love seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces as they’re decorating their pumpkins,” said Conductor Gary Briggs. “We are all volunteers here, so we just love this event because it brings a lot of the community out.”

For more information on Downeast Scenic Railroad, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

This month marks the 11th anniverary of the non-profit organization, which hands out free...
Welcome to Housing hosts open house Saturday
Foggy to start but sunshine returns for the afternoon.
The vast majority of the power outages from Friday’s rain and wind storm are now fixed. But the...
CMP power outages raise questions on need to reinforce the electrical grid
Hancock Gold
Local community celebrates fall tradition