Dexter highlights what local businesses have to offer

Central Highlands Tradeshow
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The town of Dexter coming together this weekend to give a boost to local businesses.

It was the first Central Highlands Tradeshow hosted at the Dexter Town Hall.

Business owners around the region displayed their products.

The Dexter Revitalization Committee and Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce sponsored this event.

With an existing goal to bring attention to Dexter, promote local businesses, and develop business to business relationships with its consumers.

”My business has been in Dexter for now just about five years and people still don’t know that I’m here,” Dexter Revitalization Committee Chairman David Iverson said.

“This summer I bought a snow plow, I bought a new truck, and I needed a plow for the truck. So when I bought the plow, I went an hour away, not knowing ten minutes over the hill from here in Sangerville is an official plow dealer.”

“So I said to the committee ‘we need to start promoting our local businesses’ that’s part of what the DRC should be doing.”

For more information, visit the Dexter Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.

