WATCH: Glenburn road washout forces detour

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Following Friday night’s heavy rain, some roads across Maine are impassible.

Pushaw Road in Glenburn between the Orono Road and Lakeview Road is closed until further notice due to storm damage.

Addresses up to 1171 PUSHAW can be accessed from Bangor. Anything higher than that you have to detour from the HUDSON... Posted by Glenburn Fire Department on Saturday, October 15, 2022

The Maine Department of Transportation says it will be a few days before it is fixed.

Several other areas throughout the county have experienced trees down, flooding and debris in the roads.

Road crews and public safety personnel are working diligently to repair and identify dangerous areas.

You’re asked not to touch downed wires or drive through flooded areas.

