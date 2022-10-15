Maine Football victorious in Homecoming game

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It was an exciting time in Orono on Saturday as Black Bears from today and yesterday came back home to cheer their team on to victory.

For some alumni, they got the chance to relieve their college years by joining groups like the band and dance team for performances.

“My last year on dance team I was injured waiting for surgery so I couldn’t dance with the team I was taking photos. To be able to come out there and be just able to do one dance was really awesome. It made me feel like part of the team again,” said alumni Julia Gustavesen.

And for others, it was just great to be back in Maine.

“It feels like home. I spent four years plus an extra semester, so you know being here for so long. It’s you know, really where I feel like I grew up and matured a lot but also got ready to go out into the world. Coming back seeing friends and just seeing the campus it’s been awesome,” said alumni Jack Tucker.

After all the fanfare that comes with homecoming celebrations there was a football game to play.

Maine took on the 4-2 visitors from New Jersey.

A challenge the Black Bears took on headfirst.

After the visitors marched down the field in their first drive with ease it looked as though the homecoming celebrations would be spoiled.

That’s when the Black Bear defense began to hunt.

After Monmouth QB Tony Muskett scrambled down the field up 7 Maine punched the ball out and regained possession.

With the newfound momentum Maine evened the score line.

Tight End Shawn Bowman got the Black Bears on the board with this touchdown catch late in the first.

Junior Running back Freddie Brock gave Maine the lead with a 33-yard rushing touchdown towards the end of the first half.

Later on in the contest Muskett fired a bullet but the shot was picked off by Kahzir Brown and he made it a house call.

At the start of the third quarter Maine carried a 21-14 lead.

With their opening statement in the second half QB Joe Fagnano launched a 77-yard strike to Kobay White who was taken down at the 1.

Don’t feel too bad however as running back Elijah Barnwell took in the score for his teammate to make it 28-14.

With the ensuing kickoff the Monmouth return man coughed up the football and the Black Bears walked away with the ball.

This led to a 14 yard reception by Montigo Moss for the score.

The celebrations will carry on in Orono as Maine takes this one 38 to 28.

