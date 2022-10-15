Maine Emergency Management Agency warns Mainers about potentially flooded roads following heavy rain

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) cautions citizens about potentially flooded roads Saturday due to Friday’s wind and rainstorm.

The concern is falling leaves clogging storm drains, culverts, and small streams, causing them to swell into roadways. Residents and visitors are reminded to Turn Around, Don’t Drown if they come across flooded roads.

According to the CDC, more than half of all flood-related deaths happen when a vehicle has attempted to cross into flood waters.

It only takes 6 inches of flowing water to knock a person over, and 12 inches to render a car useless.

Never attempt to cross flood waters.

“We continue monitoring this storm and working with our partners at the state, county, and local levels to ensure any resource requests are fulfilled. We have been in communication with the major utility companies. They have lined up extra crews that are being deployed to the most affected areas like Androscoggin, Cumberland, and York Counties.”

At the height of the power outages Friday Central Maine Power reported 69,500 customers were without power.

Versant Power only saw about 1,300 outages Friday.

In the event of a power outage Mainers are reminded to ensure that alternate heat and power sources are in proper working condition and properly installed. Folks are reminded to take the following steps when using a generator:

NEVER use a generator inside homes, garages, crawlspaces, sheds, or similar areas, even when using fans or opening doors and windows for ventilation. Deadly levels of carbon monoxide can quickly build up in these areas and can linger for hours, even after the generator has shut off.

Follow the instructions that come with your generator. Locate the unit outdoors and at least 15 feet away from doors, windows, and vents. Make sure the generator’s exhaust is directed away from doors, windows, and vents.

Install battery-operated CO alarms or plug-in CO alarms with battery back-up in your home, according to the manufacturer’s instructions. CO alarms should be certified to the requirements of the latest safety standards (UL 2034, IAS 6-96, or CSA 6.19.01). Test batteries monthly.

After power and other utilities have been restored, you might face the issue of what to do with storm-damaged trees. Click here for some guidance from the Maine Forest Service.

