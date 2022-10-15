Hermon Field Hockey wraps up historic regular season

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon High School has a proud tradition of success in girls team sports.

Soccer, basketball, and softball have multiple regional and state titles, and all are perennial contenders, year in and year out.

Now the field hockey team is joining those other programs as a legitimate powerhouse. Hermon wrapped up its regular season Thursday with more wins than any team before it, in the program’s 43 year history.

After three straight years of finishing the field hockey season with a losing record, Hermon Senior midfielder Makena Mevells is thoroughly enjoying being on the winningest field hockey team in school history.

“It’s crazy,” Mevells said. “It’s so crazy. It’s been so much fun. We work so well together. Our coaches are awesome. The underclassmen are doing really good.”

The Hawks finished the season at 12-2, breaking the previous wins record of 11.

“We’re all getting along,” Mevells added. “There’s no drama. We always go to Herman games, we’re always hanging out, going squish hunting. Molly and I go squish hunting. They’re like these little stuffed animals and we love them. We’re both obsessed with them.”

Mevells is referring to Molly Simcox, a sophomore standout who’s been a vital piece in the program’s turnaround.

“This year for us, it’s just it’s really important year and it’s exciting,” said Simcox. “We’ve kind of been like the underdog and we’ve never really had a good record and it’s just crazy that this year we’ve made that change. Even when we do score, we know we’re there to get more.”

Get more, indeed. Nobody knows more about getting more goals than Simcox, who set the school record for most goals in a season at 25. Simcox now has 41 career goals with two years still to play .The record for most total goals in school history is 69, and Simcox is aiming to shatter that…by scoring a hundred.

“That’s definitely a goal,” Simcox said. “It’s a high goal, but maybe like all four years, if I can get close to a hundred? That’d be pretty cool.”

For now though, the Hawks are looking to the postseason, and happy to be getting the recognition that history making team deserves.

“It feels awesome,” said Mevells. “We’ve never been this good and people are coming up to me in the grocery store and saying, ‘You’re doing really good,’ and I’m very, very proud of the team.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.